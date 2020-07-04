KEYSTONE, S.D. — Protesters blocked the road leading to the entrance of Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on Friday, July 3, hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to preside over a fireworks show there.

More than 100 protesters, many from area indigenous tribes with deep historical and spiritual claims on the Black Hills, rallied against Trump's visit, injustice and a long history of mistreatment at the hands of the U.S. government.

The hours-long blockade set up a showdown with a South Dakota Air National Guard unit in riot gear and Pennington County sheriff deputies, who advanced on the protesters and pepper sprayed about 10 as they sought to clear the road. As of 6 p.m., a tense standoff continued, with protesters on the road caught between two long lines of camouflaged troops, some wearing gas masks.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.