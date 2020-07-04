President Donald Trump’s speech before the fireworks at South Dakota’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore centered on preserving America’s independence, which includes preserving the country’s historic statues and monuments, such as the four faces carved behind him into a granite mountain.

During his speech, Trump announced his intentions to create a new monument to pay tribute to the “giants of our past.”

“I am signing an executive order to establish the National Guard of American heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live,” Trump said.

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and world that this monument will never be desecrated” Trump stated to an enthusiastic crowd of over 7,500 people.

“Mount Rushmore will stand forever as a tribute to our forefathers,” Trump continued.

“Each of you lives in the most magnificent country in the history of the world and it will soon be greater than ever before. Our founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of liberty, justice and prosperity.”

Trump said that no other nation has done more to promote human progress than the citizens of America.

He then targeted the Black Lives Matter and antifa movement, though not naming any individual organization specifically, saying there is a growing danger that threatens America’s successes.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities. Most of the people have no idea why they’re doing this but some know exactly what they’re doing. They think the Americans are weak, soft and submissive. But no, the American people are strong and proud,” Trump said.

“This attack on our liberty must be stopped and it will be stopped very quickly,” Trump said.

“End this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.”

Trump said those who are trying to deface or destroy statues and monuments throughout the nation are doing so to “silence us, but we will not be silenced.”

“We are proud of the fact that our nation was based on Judaic Christian principles. We know the American family is the bedrock of American life.”

“A nation must care for its own citizens first. We must take care of American first, it’s time,” Trump said.



