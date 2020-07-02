BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will discuss the process for hiring a new administrator Tuesday.

Earlier this year, County Administrator Kay Mack informed the board that she would be retiring at the end of 2020. As part of her retirement plan, Mack will assist in the hiring process for a new administrator and work reduced hours.

As part of the process, the county is planning to hire a firm to assist with the search. An update on the process will be given at the meeting.

Before the regular meeting, the board will hold a work session. During the session, according to county documents, the following items will be discussed:

Because the commissioners also act as the County Health Board, they convene for a quarterly report. In this report, the board will learn about the response to the coronavirus, details on infectious diseases and the results of the county's Tobacco 21 ordinance.

The firm CliftonLarsonAllen will present information on their audit of the county's financial statements. The statements and supplementary information will be distributed at the work session.

An update on the debt services for the county's Law Enforcement Center, the Judicial Center, the Jail and the Transfer Station will be given. This will include information on the total principal outstanding and fund balances for each debt service fund.

The work session begins at 3 p.m., and the regular meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the County Board Room at the Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave.