BEMIDJI -- While Beltrami County is continuing to wait on input from the National Institute of Corrections on the future of its jail, it has selected a group of citizens to help the decision making process.

The county is in the process of forming committees to determine the future of the facility, which was built in 1989. Over the years, the facility has sustained technical issues and space has also been limited at times.

Joining the main steering committee for the discussion are Jail Administrator Calandra Allen, Sheriff Ernie Beitel, Administrator Kay Mack, Attorney David Hanson, Auditor-Treasurer Jodee Treat and Facilities Manager Steve Shadrick. Additionally, Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin will also be a member.

To include more community input, the county has welcomed in citizen involvement, too.

"We're still waiting for the NIC process to move forward and just like everything else, it's been hung up and they haven't scheduled with us because of COVID-19," Mack told the Pioneer. "We did make some citizen appointments and that's where we've gotten at this point."

Individuals selected by the county and approved by the Board of Commissioners included residents Duane Erickson, Jennifer Greenleaf, John Henningsgard, Nancy Kingbird, Amy Lindahl, Steve Newby, Ron Otterstad and Randy Perkins.

While the county doesn't have a sunset deadline on its jail, it did need to make improvements over the past year.

In June 2019, the Minnesota Department of Corrections visited the facility and noted that there were several issues in need of addressing. Later in summer 2019, the staff gave a report detailing issues at the jail, and noted needed repairs to pipes, sinks and toilets. Additionally, according to a report from 2017, the building was said to have aged 10 years in the span of two.

"The Department of Corrections had given us a couple of inspections and some pretty specific repairs needed to be made," Mack said. "Those have all been made. So, we're not really looking at a sunset clause at this point. However, we're still looking at an old building that continues to need pretty significant maintenance and is too small."

In 2001, the jail had a capacity of 170. But because of policy changes to jail capacity, the county is only able to hold 132. Additionally, it can only hold 118 for a continual length of time.

Because of the lack of space, the county has needed to house inmates at other facilities, which costs $55 per day.