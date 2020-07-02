BEMIDJI -- Ron Johnson, the Ward 3 representative on the Bemidji City Council, was recently elected as the League of Minnesota Cities' Second Vice President.

During its annual meeting on June 25, the League elected new members and officers to the organization's Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 cycle. According to a release, the board is responsible for leading the statewide organization's operations.

"The League is fortunate to have 833 member cities, and our mission is to be relevant to every one of them," said David Unmacht, executive director of the League. "Passionate board leadership from across the state, and the perspectives these directors bring to the table, help make that possible."

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization that assists communities throughout the state through advocacy, analysis, guidance and collective action.

The following were also elected to roles on the board: