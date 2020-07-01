On Tuesday, June 30, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) filed a lawsuit against the state arguing that the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, or House File 3100, violates the U.S. Constitution's Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. The state was served as the law, which establishes a state insulin affordability program, takes effect Wednesday after more than a year of heated negotiations between state lawmakers.

James Stansel, PhRMA's executive vice president and general counsel, said in a Tuesday news release that HF 3100 "overlooks common sense solutions to help patients afford their insulin," and that manufacturers already have their own insulin affordability coupons and plans in place.

Minnesotans relying on insulin testified to the Legislature many times over the past year saying that despite coupons, existing affordability programs and health insurance, they still could not afford their insulin, which at times cost them hundreds of dollars for a limited supply. For insulin-dependent diabetics, insulin is not an optional medication -- without it, they can have permanent complications or die -- and being unable to afford their supply is an emergency.

The law is named after Alec Smith, a 26-year-old Minnesotan who died in 2017 after rationing his insulin, which he was unable to afford. Smith's parents, Nicole Smith-Holt and James Holt, lobbied for their son's namesake bill for months before they watched from the Senate gallery as lawmakers approved it in April.

HF 3100 established two state programs, one long- and one short-term: Manufacturers under the law have to expand access to their long-term insulin assistance programs, as well as provide emergency insulin supplies for uninsured and low-income Minnesotans, as well as those with high-deductible insurance policies, when they are facing an emergency shortage and can't foot the bill.

PhRMA argues in its lawsuit that the law violates the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments' Takings Clause, which prohibits the state from taking manufacturers' private property for public use without compensation.

"In this instance, the state of Minnesota is forcing insulin manufacturers to give their product to state residents for free, without any compensation from Minnesota in return," PhRMA said in its Tuesday news release.

PhRMA also argues that it is not manufacturers that determine what patients pay at their pharmacy counter for their medication: That's up to insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers and the government to decide, they said.

In February, a spokesperson for Eli Lilly — one of three manufacturers of insulin — said via email that the list price of one vial of Eli Lilly's most commonly used insulin is $275.

Filed in the U.S. court for the district of Minnesota, the lawsuit names members of Minnesota's Board of Pharmacy MNsure board as defendants. They are seeking a permanent injunction against enforcing that law, and for the court to declare it unconstitutional.

Minnesota Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, who chairs the Senate's Health and Human Services Committee, said in a Wednesday statement that she was disappointed to see PhRMA's lawsuit. They had called versions of the bill unconstitutional during the legislative session, but Benson said lawmakers worked to mitigate those concerns.

“PhRMA is missing the mark by wasting time and money on this lawsuit," Benson said. "Minnesotans would be far better off if the pharmaceutical industry would focus on fairness in pricing. You shouldn’t have to be a powerful government or a special interest group to have access to fair prices."