ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Safety's Driver and Vehicle Services division is facing a significant backlog of mail-in vehicle registration renewals and will be sending verification letters to thousands, which can then be shown to law enforcement.

The letter will prove the driver has sent in their renewal but not received the updated stickers for the vehicle's license plates. Law enforcement has also been notified.

“We know this delay has caused anxiety for some, and we hope that this letter and law enforcement notification will ease the worries of those affected,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said in a news release.

Approximately 7,700 mailed-in renewals dating back to early May have required additional processing — for such things as incorrect payment amount, address change or missing information. Employees have been telecommuting because of COVID-19 and have not had access to the mailed-in documents needed to process the renewals, the release said.

The majority of mail-in renewals are not affected, and 94,000 have been processed each month since January, according to the release.

Letters will be sent to those who have reported they have not received their tabs using the Report Registration Tabs Not Received contact form online. The Driver and Vehicle Services division urges anyone who mailed in their renewals more than two weeks ago and has not yet received their tabs to fill out the form. Go to dps.mn.gov where a large notification at the top of the page provides the link to report that tabs have not been received.

According to the news release, the backlog should be processed within four to six weeks. The letters will expire Aug. 31.

Minnesotans who need to renew their vehicle registration can do so in person in many Driver and Vehicle Services offices across the state. Persons should contact their local office about in-person renewals before arriving at the office.

Renewals can also be done online at drive.mn.gov.