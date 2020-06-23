ST. PAUL — Minnesota Senate Republicans are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd and resulting civil unrest in the city, accusing the state's Department of Human Rights of being incapable of conducting an unbiased investigation themselves.

Floyd, a Black St. Louis Park man, died following a struggle with Minneapolis police officers on May 25, where Floyd said several times he was unable to breathe as one officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The death sparked city-, state- and nationwide outcry over a pattern of police-involved killings of Black people in the United States.

At a Tuesday, June 23 new conference, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said following Floyd's death, Minneapolis "exploded into violence with looting, arson and rioting, which ultimately spread to all corners of our nation." He said Floyd's death, as well as police response to the demonstrations, demands investigation from "the biggest gun in town with respect to this issue": The U.S. Department of Justice.

Minnesota executive officials on June 2 announced a first-of-its-kind probe into the Minneapolis Police Department by the state's Department of Human Rights. However, Newman said he and his colleagues didn't trust the department to provide an unbiased investigation after some of the comments Commissioner Rebecca Lucero made in reference to the case.

Newman said he specifically took issue with Lucero saying, "Communities of color and Indigenous communities have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism."

"It is also pretty apparent to me that the state of Minnesota is not capable of conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the George Floyd incident given the type of a reaction that we received from the commissioner of the Department of Human Rights, who obviously has already made a determination in her mind that the Minneapolis Police Department is a racist organization," Newman said.

In a subsequent news release, Newman added that the U.S. Department of Justice "has the resources and experience necessary to conduct a fair, thorough investigation." He said he does not believe the Minnesota Department of Human Rights "has the proper resources, staffing, and training necessary for an objective investigation," and that Lucero's statements "have effectively disqualified her agency from conducting a meaningful, unbiased investigation."

Following the afternoon news conference, Senate Democrats pushed back against Newman's allegations of bias. Sen. Ron Latz, D-St. Louis Park, said the state DHR "is fully equipped and capable of conducting a fair investigation."

“Today’s request of the Department of Justice does nothing but attempt to undermine one of our state agencies, and instead put the investigation into the hands of an administration that has not been impartial on issues of racial justice and police brutality," Latz said.

Last week, legislators failed to pass any bills on police or criminal justice reform, despite public demand and Capitol leaders' own calls for change. Republicans said Democrats' proposals went too far, while Democrats said Republicans' bills weren't enough to rise to the occasion.

Democrats specifically scolded Republican leadership for not consulting with the House's People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus, who Democrats say have the most intimate knowledge of racial bias in policing and the criminal justice system.

At Tuesday's press conference, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, said there were members of the Senate who did not know of the POCI Caucus's existence before last week. The caucus was formed in 2017.

Ingebrigtsen added that he thought the issue of racism "is just a side bar here" — a statement that Sen. Jeff Hayden, D-Minneapolis, called "insulting."

“Structural racism is a central issue in need of investigating, and our colleagues in the Senate Majority would know this if they would make any effort to engage with members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on criminal justice and policing reforms," Hayden said.