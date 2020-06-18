ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, with Attorney General Keith Ellison, legislators and public safety officials to highlight the importance of passing strong police reform and accountability measures during Minnesota’s special legislative session.

Walz, Flanagan and Ellison will be joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Chair Carlos Mariani, Rep. Ruth Richardson and Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board Chair Kelly McCarthy.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser if the stream is not available.