BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Veteran Services Officer Scotty Allison informed commissioners about his intentions to retire in the next few years.

During the commissioners' meeting Tuesday, Alison gave a presentation recapping data from the last several months and providing insight on the process for hiring a new person for the position. Allison said his plan is to retire in July 2022, but preparations should begin for hiring his replacement soon.

According to Allison, the next training to be certified for the office is in June 2021 and the whole process can take nearly a year. Allison did say, though, that if the county were to hire an individual who's already working as a certified officer, he would agree to retire earlier after a shorter transition period.

During the earlier part of his presentation, Allison informed the board that as of September 2019, there were 2,884 veterans living in Beltrami County. This number, Allison said, marks a 16% decrease over the last decade, as there were 3,435 veterans in the county in 2010 and 3,183 in 2015.

Despite the decline, though, Allison said Beltrami County's veteran population remains relatively high in Minnesota. Out of 87 counties, only 20 have a higher veteran population than Beltrami.

Allison also informed the board Tuesday about how many veterans his office works with regularly. From August 2019-March 2020, he said there were 147 scheduled appointments, amounting to about four per week. Allison's office also had 363 walk-in visits.

In total, Beltrami County veterans have received $32.4 million in support from the Veterans Affairs department.