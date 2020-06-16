BEMIDJI -- Another election has been added to the 2020 cycle for Bemidji, as the council on Monday declared a vacancy in the at-large seat.

The move followed the resignation of Jim Thompson from the position, who announced he was leaving the at-large seat earlier this month in a letter to the city. As a result, the city is required to declare a vacancy and order a special election.

The resolution approved Monday set a filing period for the seat from July 28-Aug. 11, with the special election scheduled Nov. 3. If more than two individuals file, and no candidate earns more than 50% in the contest, a second special election with the top two finishers will follow on Feb. 9, 2021.

This will be the second special election for the city this year, as the Bemidji Ward 2 seat is also vacant and a contest will be held on Aug. 11. Seats normally up this election cycle include Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as the mayoral position.

Thompson, 87, was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Don Heinonen 2,217-2,182. In his resignation letter, Thompson cited his health as a reason for leaving.

The council also approved a sewer system project recommended by the Public Works Department Monday. The council approved a bid from Visu-Sewer in the amount of $149,496 for the work.

The plan is for the city to put nearly a mile of PVC piping into existing clay lines in areas where they can't be dug up for replacement. The PVC pipe will then be expanded, replacing the older clay lines.