ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders on Monday, June 15, again urged swift passage of a set of policing law changes put forth by lawmakers of color and Indigenous lawmakers, noting the importance of accountability for law enforcement officers.

Lawmakers in either chamber of the divided Minnesota Legislature this week prepared to move forward with policing law re-writes but remained split on the best slate of changes to advance during the special session.

The push to change policing laws and pass police accountability measures comes weeks after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd was videotaped calling for help and saying he couldn't breathe as former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes. The department didn't immediately mention the use of force in a report announcing Floyd's death.

The incident and handling of the case prompted protests around the world. And in Minneapolis, protests and separate riots went on for days.

“I think if this moment passes, the systemic issues of racism will be so much harder to change after this if we don’t seize the moment,” Walz said during a Monday news conference in Duluth. “Us as a state either devolving into political and partisan sniping about this or us adjourning on Friday and not doing anything in my opinion will set the tone of how this state is viewed for generations."

Leaders in either chamber have split on how long to remain in session to wrap up COVID-19 response legislation and criminal justice legislation as well as unfinished business from the 2020 regular session. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, has said he planned to close out Friday, while Democrats have said lawmakers should stay as long as it takes.

There was no sign Monday the two sides had come closer to reaching an accord on an end date. And legislative leaders and the governor last week kicked off the special legislative session with disagreements and attempted political pressuring over the issue of police accountability.

"We're working really hard to convince the Senate Republicans that we need to stay until the work is done and this is really central work of this special session," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said.

Walz at a news conference in Duluth said it was his responsibility to bring lawmakers together to forge paths to compromise but he said he was unwilling to bend on the values of black, brown and Indigenous people. Members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus have put forth 22 measures aimed at police law changes that they said could help rebuild trust between law enforcement and communities of color.

Those proposals range from banning chokeholds and warrior training, boosting mental health and de-escalation training, funding community responders to work alongside officers, funding community healing initiatives and creating an independent office to review instances of deadly force.

A few of those measures, including boosting mental health and de-escalation training, setting mechanisms for reporting instances of deadly force, have gained GOP support in the Senate. Efforts to prioritize the sanctity of life in police model policies, require officers to step in if they see peers using excessive force and a ban on chokeholds were also set to come before a Senate panel Tuesday.

But on more than a dozen other proposals, Senate Republicans have said they're still in conversation about the ideas or have said they oppose the proposals.

Despite that, House committees Monday pushed the three larger bills incorporating the POCI caucus proposals closer to the House floor. And they said they remained hopeful that they could bring in Republicans on issues around accountability for officers, not just new training or prohibited practices.

"The Senate Republicans have not proposed anything that contains accountability. It's one thing for us to say to police officers that chokeholds are banned. It's another thing to say there are consequences when you use a banned chokehold," Hortman said. "And the most important thing we need is police accountability. That's what's missing — not a lack of training. It's not necessarily a lack of policies. It's accountability."

Republicans on the House panels voiced concerns about the proposals being bundled together into larger bills. And they said they worried the Legislature was too quickly moving proposals following Floyd's death, which could lead to problems if they became law.

“I really felt there needed to be more of a cooling-off period before we took this up. And I’m not talking about a year, I’m talking about a couple of weeks,” Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, said. “Now we’re trying to rush through a lot of this legislation."

Scott and others said Minneapolis could bring changes specific to its police department on its own and worried passing statewide changes could restrict departments in Greater Minnesota that hadn't reported similar incidents.