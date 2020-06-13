ST. PAUL -- Minnesota House Democrats are looking to overhaul police practices in the wake of the death of George Floyd, but their bills could be stopped short by lawmakers whose priorities lie elsewhere for the Legislature's short special session this month.

The Minnesota House's Public Safety Committee on Saturday, June 13, held an hours-long hearing on a laundry list of bills to reform policing and criminal justice in the state. Proponents of the bills say the state should harness the energy of protesters and activists in the wake of Floyd's death to make legislative change now, but Senate Republicans on Friday said they are focusing their time to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout, as well as ceasing Gov. Tim Walz's executive emergency powers and passing a bonding bill during this month's brief special legislative session.

In the days following Floyd's death, the House's People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus laid out their 19-bill plan for reform. The bills are grouped into three packages: the Reclaiming Community Oversight Act, the Reforming Accountability Act and the Reimagining Public Safety Act, which comprise of nine, four and six bills each, respectively.

The bills range in policy from prohibiting police choke holds and "warrior training," to reforming the state's officer complaint arbitration process, to requiring some police departments to hire officers who live in the communities they serve, to training officers to better de-escalate mental health crises and more.

Rep. Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, who chairs the committee, said Saturday that this "is not the first time we've arrived at this moment," citing the dozens of other black Americans who have died during interactions with the police. But after each of those deaths, he said "we failed to respond to the need to transform what underlies all of this."

"Let's not make the same mistake this time and only do the little things," Mariani said. "Individual policy change is good but we owe it to this moment in history to also work for larger systems change."

One of those previous deaths was Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in St. Anthony, Minnesota in July 2016. His mother Valerie Castile told the committee on Saturday that she has been working toward police reform for nearly four years since her son died, but she feels like "we're just circling the wheels." She said Floyd's death was "the straw that broke the camel's back."

"That was just a flood of emotions that had been harbored and suppressed by so many," she said. "So many were just holding those feelings back because no one has been accountable for all these murders that happened here in the state of Minnesota. So yes, I support these bills with every fiber of my soul because it's not right."

At a Friday news conference, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said his caucus was prioritizing coronavirus-related bills because "everybody said they were an emergency." He pointed to Walz and legislative Democrats for putting those bills on the back burner.

"Enough of this. Enough of the games," he said. "Let's get this done."

He also said his caucus had planned to put off a vote to suspend Walz's executive emergency powers, but after Walz's administration didn't intervene with protesters who toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus at the Capitol, he said his caucus decided to move quickly with that vote Friday.

After Gazelka's news conference Friday, Walz tweeted, "Minnesotans, call your GOP State Senators. Make your voices heard."