BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. with the following items on its agenda.

The council will consider awarding a quote for work on the city's sanitary sewer system. The recommendation for the council is to approve a quote in the amount of $149,496.

Because Jim Thompson has resigned from the At-Large position on the City Council, a vacancy and a special election must be declared.

Discussing the ability for citizens to rifle hunt, and potentially organize a meeting with the city's public affairs and/or deer management committees on the matter.

Reviewing a request from the Bemidji Area Softball Association to use Bemidji fields for play.

The meeting can be viewed live online at 6 p.m. on the city's website. The videos are archived and can also be viewed later on.