BEMIDJI -- Another round of funding has been made available to help young adults in the area find housing.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week it was providing nearly $100,000 for its Foster Youth to Independence Initiative. The FYI provides housing assistance and supportive services to young people with child welfare history who are at-risk, or are experiencing homelessness.

According to a release from HUD, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than 20,000 young people age out of foster care every year. Of those individuals, 25% are estimated to experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care, states the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare.

Additionally, an even higher percentage of young people are precariously housed.

The initiative, starting in 2019, has provided funding to 26 states. In the most recent round of funding, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji received $5,140.

"To date, we have now awarded over 600 vouchers for this crucial, new program," said R. Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing in the release. "I'm proud that we are helping one of our most vulnerable populations have a roof over their head during these tough times."

"HUD's support allows local housing authorities to focus on helping young people find stable housing that lays the foundation for a successful and stable life," Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph Galvan said in the release.