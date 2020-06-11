ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and members of People of Color and Indigenous Caucus held a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, to announce a police reform and accountability legislative package.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.