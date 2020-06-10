LEECH LAKE -- Leech Lake band members voted to keep incumbents in office on Tuesday.

Leech Lake, along with the other bands affiliated with the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, held primary elections on June 9 to fill the seats of tribal chairperson and District 3 council representative.

Incumbent Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. won with 54.77 % of the vote.

Incumbent District 3 Representative LeRoy Staples-Fairbanks won with 77.66% of the vote.

Since both winners of both races took more than 50% of the vote, Leech Lake will not hold general elections in August.

White Earth

White Earth also held primary elections Tuesday, and voted to keep Incumbent Chairman Michael Fairbanks in office. He received 57.53% of the vote.

District 3 Candidate Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts took 36.39% of the vote and Cheryl “Annie” Jackson took 14.94% of the vote.

The District 3 representative race in White Earth will continue on to the general elections on Aug. 18.