ST. PAUL — A veto-proof supermajority of Minneapolis City Council members this week said they'd support disbanding the city's police department and, instead, look to preventative resources and community measures to address crime.

The move comes after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who was held down by a Minneapolis police officer for more than eight minutes despite calls for help. Protests and calls for reform that followed sparked debates about the best way to fairly police.

The effort to disband the Minneapolis Police Department would include a push to move funds previously dedicated to law enforcement toward health and social service programs that would aim to reduce or prevent crime. City councilors supporting the change offered few details about the possible transition and said they'd work to draw community input for what a new criminal justice structure would look like.

“The conversation had to start somewhere and we started it yesterday,” Council Member Phillipe Cunningham said Monday.

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday, June 7, said they would advance efforts to reduce funding to the Minneapolis Police Department in upcoming budgets and try to break up the department. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, meanwhile, said he opposed the effort to disband the department and said the city should instead move to reshape the department's authority.

Minneapolis put $193 million of $1.6 billion 2020 budget toward police, a 4.5% increase from the year prior and 13% of the total budget. The budget helps staff nearly 900 sworn officers and more than 100 additional staff members.

The discussion around defunding the department drew quick opposition from Republican lawmakers at all levels, including from President Donald Trump, and split Democrats, some of whom said they'd rather see broad changes to policing rather than the elimination of the department.

At the state Capitol, a push to re-write policing laws gained bipartisan support, though GOP leaders said the state should take time to examine the problem rather than speeding through a set of changes. And in Washington, Democrats on Monday advanced a set of proposals that would outlaw the use of chokeholds by police officers, prevent problem officers from changing jurisdictions and set up a national registry for officers involved in misconduct.

Minneapolis City Council members said it would likely take months or more to wrap up conversations about what a city without a police department would look like. And supporters of the effort to disband the department on Monday, June 8, said they didn't have clear answers yet on how to replace every facet of the department.

Four councilors said the city could prioritize funding for community efforts to boost health and mental health supports, which drive many 911 calls and said they would look to evidence-based approaches to preventing and solving other crimes in Minneapolis.

Some efforts are already in place to help respond to calls for individuals in a mental health crisis and to prevent violent crime, specifically gang-related violence. And those could be scaled up and paired with additional plans to enhance public safety in a move away from a police department.

“The next steps are for us to do deep engagement that centers on black and brown communities that have been disproportionately affected by police violence and community-based violence," Cunningham said, noting the city should "co-create these new systems of public safety that are rooted in community and further racial justice.”

Cunningham said funding programs aimed at addressing and preventing trauma in black communities and communities of color would help deter violence.

Camden, N.J., phased out its police department and was absorbed by the county sheriff's office there. Other major cities around the country have considered similar efforts or have slashed funding to their police departments.

Frey is set to provide the council a draft city spending plan this month, which they could then amend based on their priorities. The city's charter requires some level of policing.

Frey, Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders on Monday said they supported changes aimed at improving outcomes for Minnesotans of color, including in criminal justice, but opposed defunding police departments as the answer.

“If we’re talking about (a) massive cultural shift in the way our police department does business, I’m on board," Frey told CNN. "If we’re talking about abolishing the entire police department, I was honest, that’s not where I am."

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, on Twitter said defunding police departments was the wrong answer.

"After visiting many people in Minneapolis, I’ve come to the conclusion that most want the police to maintain order and keep them safe," he said. "Restructure yes, defund and remove, no. Being safe is not (a) privilege, it’s what all communities expect and aspire towards."

A Hennepin County judge on Monday approved changes to Minneapolis policing techniques including barring neck restraints and chokeholds, requiring officers to intervene if they see another officer using the chokeholds and limit those who can authorize the use of chemical irritants or rubber bullets on protesters to top ranks. The order came in response to a state human rights probe.