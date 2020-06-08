ST. PAUL — Approximately $138 billion in small business loans are still up for grabs through a federal coronavirus relief program.

But prospective borrowers may only be able to apply for them for a few weeks longer. And what becomes of the Paycheck Protection Program — and the money set aside for it — after June 30 of this month remains unclear.

Even with that deadline looming, U.S. lawmakers continued to tinker with the program, established early in the coronavirus pandemic., as recently as last week. Guidelines approved by Congress on Friday, June 5 will ease requirements on new and current PPP borrowers must follow in order to qualify for loan forgiveness, and extends loan terms as well as deferral periods.

The new rules come as the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the paycheck program, makes what looks to be a final appeal to business owners weighed down by restrictions meant to reign in the pandemic. Minnesota, meanwhile, has slowly been easing up on its restrictions ever since Gov. Tim Walz let his stay at home executive order expire on May 18.

Bowling alleys, gyms, movie theaters and museums will open June 10 as part of the state's third phase of reopening.

Bars and restaurants became eligible to reopen for outdoor dining Monday, June 1, putting an end to the weeks where they could open only for takeout and delivery. Hair salons and barbershops started to reopen last week as well.

Retailers, shops and malls have been open for limited in-person shopping, meanwhile, since mid-May. Churches, too, resumed in-person worship services two weeks ago following public outcry over the length of their closure and the closure of other places of worship.

All of which puts into question how many more businesses here will seek to take advantage of the paycheck program. Speaking to reporters on a press call Monday morning, SBA regional administrator Rob Scott said that the remaining money allocated for the program is not likely to be earmarked by month's end.

Additional application periods and congressional funding for the program aren't on the table for the moment, either. Any funds left unspent after the June 30 deadline will roll over to SBA's longstanding and more common 7(a) loan program.

But Congress, Scott noted, "can come back and advise something different."

As of May 30, more than the SBA approved an estimated 92,090 in paycheck loans in Minnesota, totaling more than $11 billion. More than 674,000 small businesses were approved throughout the SBA's Great Lakes region, which encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Early in the program's roll-out, some borrowers complained that the SBA was slow to send them the money they were promised. Others had difficulty getting approved for a loan through their local lenders in the first place.

Scott has attributed problems with the $669 billion program to the haste with which it was established. It opened for applications almost immediately after Congress approved it in late March.

Though some of those kinks appear to have been ironed out, questions still linger over just who has been approved for paycheck loans and for how much. As of Monday, Scott said the SBA was still uncertain of when it would be able to release that information. Several public interest lawsuits seek its release.

But it may take time to compile borrower data given that local banks and other lenders are primarily responsible for loan approval and servicing. The SBA itself, Scott said, does not even have all the data handy.

"We do our best to be completely and fully transparent," he said. "A lot of what’s being requested, we just don’t have it."