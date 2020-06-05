ST. PAUL -- Just in time for summer, Minnesota is dialing back coronavirus-related closures and size limitations for Minnesotans as Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says new cases may have hit a "plateau."

At a Friday, June 5, news conference, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state will be entering its third phase of reopening starting June 10. Starting next Wednesday, gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen, as well as entertainment and recreation facilities like museums, theaters and bowling alleys.

The next phase also means more relaxed gathering size requirements: For social gatherings, 25 people or fewer will be allowed to gather outdoors, and 10 or fewer indoors. Restaurants will be allowed to serve guests indoors at 50% capacity, with a 250 maximum. All businesses will also be required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29. Officials say Minnesotans should continue to social distance, wear face masks and wash and sanitize their hands frequently.

Malcolm said Friday that, though the future of the respiratory illness is difficult to predict, it seems that Minnesota has reached a "plateau with some small waves." The state's hospitals have not hit max capacity at this point, though she said some hospitals in the metro have been "very busy."

"Statewide, we are pretty good," Malcolm said. "This just shows an encouragingly stable situation that reflects the hard work of our health systems."

Walz admitted that some of the numbers for crowd limitations may seem "arbitrary," but that officials are "trying to balance a lot of things," like keeping critical care cases under ICU bed capacity and taking the state economy into account.

State Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said Friday that the state's unemployment trust fund is on its way to drying out come July. At that point, he said Minnesota will take advantage of federal funds so that Minnesotans can still get their benefits.

Since March 16, nearly 751,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits, per DEED.

Rebecca Lucero, the state's commissioner on human rights, on Friday noted that Minnesotans of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, an issue that she and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are working to address in a separate working group.

She said according to DOH data, Black Minnesotans test positive for COVID-19 at twice the rate of Minnesota's overall population, and four-times more than white Minnesotans. Latino Minnesotans test positive three-times more than the overall population and five-times as much as white Minnesotans.

She added that Minnesotans of color are likely exposed at greater rates because they represent a large percentage of workers in essential frontline jobs, and are often at a higher risk of COVID-19-related complications or emergencies because they experience chronic conditions at higher rates.