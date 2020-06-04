BEMIDJI -- Mike Bredon had been politically active in the past, but it was recent local issues that pushed him to make a bid for the Beltrami County District 5 seat.

Bredon, 38, said his concerns that drove him to launch a campaign originated in January when the topic of refugees came before the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners. On Jan. 7, the board voted 3-2 to opt out of the United States Refugee Resettlement Program.

The action, taking place before a crowd of about 200, was made possible through an executive order from President Donald Trump. Beltrami was the first county in Minnesota and second in the country to take such an action. The vote was later made null and the situation was halted when a federal judge blocked the order.

"I was very concerned about some of the things that were happening with District 5's representation," Bredon said. "Reading how (Commissioner) Jim (Lucachick), who I respect and think has done a good job for the most part, referred to refugees as 'invasive' made me very concerned."

Bredon said more recently, Lucachick supporting a swifter relaxing of rules to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus was another compelling reason to enter the race.

If he is successful in his bid, Bredon said he will work to build relationships and trust.

"Inclusion is key," Bredon said. "We need to have better relations and communications between the county and city, as well as the county and the citizens. I don't go in with much of an agenda, other than to ensure a bright future for not just my daughter, but all of the children that are in this county."

Outside of the political sphere, Bredon works as a filmmaker and also serves as a board member for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.

Along with Lucachick, who's seeking a fourth term on the board, Bredon will also face Christian Taylor-Johnson in the Aug. 11 primary. The top two finishers will then go on to the November general election.