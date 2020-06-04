For her, running for City Council in Ward 1 was the next appropriate step.

Fairbanks, 39, is an enrolled Red Lake Nation member and is originally from Ponemah. Today, she's a full-time BSU student and has been a resident of the city for nearly 10 years.

Her major at BSU is in political science, and Fairbanks is also seeking a double minor in international relations and indigenous studies. Along with taking classes, Fairbanks was elected as an At-Large member of the BSU Student Senate for 2020-2021.

Her drive to get involved with governing bodies originates with her time in the Red Lake Royalty program.

"It stems from the place I grew up," Fairbanks said. "At a young age, I represented my community through being selected as royalty of the Red Lake Nation. Being a young ambassador at that time, and going into the role of leadership, empowered me and motivated me to want to do more."

If she were to win the Ward 1 seat, Fairbanks said her goal is to bring the community fully together.

"Being part of the community and making a difference is what I want to be there for," Fairbanks said. "Right now, with the coronavirus going around, I want us to be unified and support one another."

As part of her campaign, Fairbanks said the coronavirus will remain a key issue.

"Right now, the focus is COVID-19," Fairbanks said. "I feel that's not going to go away any time soon. So, social-distancing and refraining from social-distancing are some of my concerns. Following those guidelines is one of the things I'm going to talk about, for everyone to stay safe."

Other candidates running for Ward 1 include Ryan Enger, Joe Gould, Adam Hellquist and Audrey Thayer. Current Ward 1 Councilor Michael Meehlhause isn't seeking another term, as he's running for mayor instead.

The top two finishers in the Ward 1 primary on Aug. 11 will advance to November's general election.