ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is pursuing charges against the other three former Minneapolis police officers present when former-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck last Monday, May 25, and is increasing the charges against Chauvin, according to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

According to Klobuchar, Ellison will be charging former officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. The three officers were at the scene when, according to bystander video and incident records, Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last Monday.

Lane, Thao and Kueng reportedly did not intervene to stop Chauvin, despite Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from St. Louis Park, was pronounced dead later that evening, and two autopsies have ruled his death a homicide.

Chauvin has already been charged with murder and manslaughter, and according to his updated Hennepin County criminal complaint, those charges have been increased from third- to second-degree murder. His bail has also increased from $500,000 to $1 million.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handed the case over to Ellison from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Sunday.

Ben Crump, a Florida-based attorney representing the Floyd family, said Monday that the Floyd family was "relieved" to hear Ellison was taking over the case. At a Wednesday appearance at the corner of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis -- the corner where Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, which has now been dedicated as a memorial site -- Crump demanded that Lane, Thao and Kueng be arrested and charged before a memorial service for Floyd scheduled Thursday afternoon.

Ellison's new charges come after a week of daily protests demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality, in Minneapolis and around the country and world. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced on Tuesday the launch of a first-of-its-kind investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department for alleged violations of Minnesota's civil rights law over the past 10 years.

This story will be updated.








