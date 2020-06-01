ST. PAUL — Attorneys representing George Floyd's family and forensic medical examiners say that, according to an independently conducted autopsy, Floyd died from "asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure" to both his neck and back.

Floyd, a Black man from St. Louis Park, died on Monday, May 25 in Minneapolis when Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a preliminary report that their autopsy showed Floyd died due to a combination of asphyxia and underlying medical conditions.

A week later, Drs. Michael Baden and Allecia Wilson said they disagree with Hennepin County's findings. In their independently conducted autopsy of Floyd, they conclude that he died by homicide, caused by asphyxia due to weight on his neck cutting off blood circulation to his brain, and weight on his back compressing his lungs, rendering him unable to breathe.

Chicago-based lawyer Antonio Romanucci, who is co-counsel on Floyd's case, said at Monday's news conference that, "What this really was was the weight of the Minneapolis Police Department on George Floyd's neck. All of those officers are criminally liable, and without a doubt civilly liable."

According to Hennepin County records, Floyd did not have a pulse when EMTs arrived on the scene of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue last Monday. CPR administered to him was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

But Baden and Wilson take issue with Floyd's recorded time of death: They said they suspect he died on the scene.

Florida-based attorney Ben Crump said Monday that "the ambulance was a hearse." Crump is representing Floyd's family, and has represented several other families of unarmed black people who were killed by police or others, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice.

Crump added Monday that Floyd's family was "relieved" to hear that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had handed the criminal case over from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to state Attorney General Keith Ellison, saying that they "distrust" local authorities.

"Keith Ellison has understood for his whole career that there are two justice systems in the country: one for White America and one for Black America," Crump said. "The family implores Keith Ellison to make justice equal for Black people in 2020."