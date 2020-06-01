The move comes as At-Large Council member Jim Thompson has missed the past three meetings, which have been held digitally because of the coronavirus. According to Bemidji City Clerk Michelle Miller, the scheduled discussion at the city's Monday meeting is necessary based on the city charter.

"The council will discuss and take action if they wish to do so," Miller said. "Under the charter, the council shall declare a vacancy after three regular, unexcused absences. We've drafted a resolution and made it so they can discuss it tonight."

Thompson was elected to his second term with the council in 2018, after having served in city office from 2010-2014. Before 2010, Thompson was also a member of the Northern Township Board. Thompson won his current term by defeating Don Heinonen, 2,217-2,182.

Thompson is the only At-Large member on the council, as the rest of the body is made up of representatives from each of the city's five wards.

If a vacancy was declared, a special election would be required. It would be one of two special elections this year for the city, as Bemidji Ward 2 also became vacant when Mike Beard resigned from the position in January, citing health reasons. The Ward 2 election is set for Aug. 11.

Other elections in the city this year are for Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as for the position of mayor.

This is a developing story. The Pioneer will have more coverage at the conclusion of tonight's meeting.