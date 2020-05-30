ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, to address Minnesota’s response to protests and public safety concerns that occurred in the Twin Cities.

Watch a video of the press conference below. The livestream will be available closer to the start time. If the stream is not available, please refresh your page.

