BEMIDJI -- Ernest "Joey" Oppegaard-Peltier III is more used to working in the background in political campaigns, but in 2020, he's leading his own to earn a spot on the Bemidji City Council.

Originally from Grafton, N.D., the 32-year-old moved to Bemidji two years ago. During his time living in North Dakota, Oppegaard-Peltier III became an advocate for foster care and adoption youth groups. He also sat on the North Dakota Adoption-Foster Care Task Force for four years.

Oppegaard-Peltier III also was involved in politics, and that continued when he moved to Beltrami County and became the chair of Our Revolution Bemidji. According to Oppegaard-Peltier III, the organization advocates for 'people-centered' policies in Bemidji and surrounding areas.

Running for office, though, was something that he hadn't done until this year.

"It's been kind of calling to me, but I had been pushing it off for years now," Oppegaard-Peltier III said. "I mostly preferred to be the person who campaigns, knocks on doors and does the background work. But over the past three years, I've had more people come and ask me to run. Then, this past spring, the Our Revolution Board asked me to run and I decided to take the challenge."

If he wins the Ward 5 seat, Oppegaard-Peltier III said he will work to have the city better review and analyze new contracts and forms of tax relief for non-local businesses.

"We've had subsidies going into businesses from out of the area and it's something that concerns me," he said. "I don't think that's in the best interest of the residents here in Bemidji. I don't think our council has done their best job in getting the best outcome financially for our citizens."

The subject of race relations is also a matter he hopes to address if his campaign is successful.

"I feel our community is a racial hotbed," Oppegaard-Peltier III said. "There have been a lot of political pressures to address the divides in our community, and there have been negative factors that have been making the situation more tense."

If elected, he would like to create dialogues between Native American and Caucasian community members to better the city.

Outside of politics, Oppegaard-Peltier III attended Northland Community and Technical College in East Grand Forks to study nursing before taking a hiatus from education. He currently works in the healthcare field as a caregiver.

Also running for Ward 5 are incumbent Nancy Erickson and Don Heinonen.