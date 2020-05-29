BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick sees a lot of challenges coming up and is dedicated to working on them over the next four years.

His opponent in the 2020 race, Christian Taylor-Johnson, 28, thinks he can represent the district better, though.

If re-elected, Lucachick, 60, would begin his fourth term in office. A graduate of North Dakota State University, Lucachick moved to Beltrami County in 1989 and works as a self-employed architect.

Lucachick said his motivation to run for another four years is to help guide the county through what could be difficult financial times.

"This year, with the whole health situation and the county coming off of the out-of-home placement situation, the financial status of the county is going to be a real challenge," Lucachick said. "I really think I can do something good for the county. My strength is in finances and numbers, and I think I've been fair with the county employees and taxpayers."

Along with dedicating time to the budget, Lucachick said he also plans to continue working with the Red Lake Nation to help it achieve better sovereignty. The process, he said, began with what's called the Red Lake Initiative.

In 2019, the Legislature authorized Red Lake to begin its own independent out-of-home placement program in 2021. Currently, the Red Lake Nation operates foster care services, but the county is financially responsible. With the initiative in place, Red Lake would instead work directly with state and federal entities for funding, rather than the county.

"The initiative we moved forward on was just in regard to out-of-home placement," Lucachick said. "There are more initiatives that need to be added, where we want to encourage the sovereign nation to be independent and connect directly with Washington D.C., rather than Beltrami County. The step we took is just the beginning."

Motivating Taylor-Johnson's campaign, meanwhile, was a vote taken on the subject of refugees in January by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

On Jan. 7, the board voted 3-2 to opt out of the United States Refugee Resettlement Program, an action authorized by an executive order from President Donald Trump. Beltrami became the first county in the state and second in the country to make the decision, with a crowd of nearly 200 watching. The decision was later made null when a federal judge blocked the president's order.

"It became a fear-based, race-based vote," said Taylor-Johnson. "What my county commissioner, Lucachick, was saying about refugees disgusted me. At the every least, I wanted to stand up and say you don't represent my values."

Taylor-Johnson said if elected, his first goal would be revisiting the refugee subject and overturning the January decision.

"I also want to talk about the disparity at the Beltrami County Jail and talk about why the Native American men and men of color are being imprisoned at a higher rate than their white counterparts," Taylor-Johnson said. "I want to address the social-political injustices that happen around our county. Someone has to speak out against that and Jim Lucachick is not doing that. Whether I win the election or not, I'll always be a social justice warrior. I will always fight for what I think is right."

Taylor-Johnson was born in Minneapolis and raised on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation. He attended Leech Lake Tribal College and is now a student at BSU, majoring in indigenous studies with a minor in political science. He also works in cultural resources.