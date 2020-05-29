BEMIDJI -- Both candidates seeking to represent Beltrami County District 4 for the next four years are promising to responsibly handle the budget and levy.

Running for re-election in the district is 35-year-old incumbent Tim Sumner. His opponent is 34-year-old Danny Anderson.

Originally from Nebraska, Anderson grew up in central Minnesota and moved to Beltrami County in 2004, eventually attending Northwest Technical College. Today, he works in automotive services.

According to Anderson, he had been considering making a bid for the District 4 seat for the past few months.

"I decided to run for office to give a more conservative view back to the county again," Anderson said. "I'd cut spending as much as I could. The county has a financial burden already, so I'd try to keep it under control as best we can. I think right now, the biggest challenge we have is keeping our county balanced financially."

If elected, Anderson said he'd also advocate for the Second Amendment.

For Sumner, seeking another four years wasn't always a given, but he decided to continue trying to serve to see some current projects get completed.

"There are several taking place that I want to see come to fruition and play out, and in order for that to happen, I have to seek a third term," Sumner said.

If he earns re-election, Sumner said along with county roads, the budget will be a hot topic.

"For the taxpayers, I want to keep an eye on the budget and levy increases from what we've seen year after year," Sumner said. "One of my priorities is to find sustainability for our county without having to continue to tap our taxpayers. It's unsustainable, especially when the wages aren't increasing the way our taxes are."

Sumner also acknowledged that controversial topics sometimes make their way before the board and he said he'd like to provide a balanced, different perspective on issues. However, Sumner also said he wants to mostly make decisions in response to the needs of constituents.

"One thing I've learned is, I don't go in with personal goals," Sumner said. "I take the directions from the citizens that call. This isn't about me or my personal agenda. It's about respecting my constituents in a fair, honest way."

Outside of the county, Sumner also took classes at NTC and is now case manager at the Red Lake Homeless Shelter.