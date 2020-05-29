BEMIDJI -- Robert Elliot wants to speak up for his fellow Bemidji citizens, and is seeking the platform of mayor this year to do just that.

Elliot, a 40-year-old who moved to Bemidji in 1985, said he was motivated because he believes residents and entrepreneurs don't have enough vocal representation on the current council.

"I think it's time for the citizens and businesses of the community to have a voice," Elliot said. "I want them to feel like they have a say in what's going on at City Hall."

A graduate of Bemidji High School, Elliot works as a real estate broker, having picked up his license through a firm in Minneapolis. If he is elected to the mayoral position, Elliot said a main priority would be economic growth.

"The top issues for me are creating jobs and new businesses," Elliot said. "Also, I want to help the current small businesses in the community. With COVID-19, people are struggling."

Elliot acknowledged other issues facing the city too, which he said he also plans to work diligently on. These include the city's water wells and operations at the city-owned Sanford Center.

The city is currently working to create a new water treatment plant near the water wells close to the Bemidji Regional Airport. The plant will treat chemicals that have been found in the wells, which were formerly found in firefighting foams. The estimated cost of the plant is $16.3 million and the city is hoping to obtain $8 million in state bonding, as well as get authorization to establish a 0.5% sales tax to assist covering the remaining costs.

The Sanford Center, meanwhile, is an event center managed by the Ames, Iowa-based company VenuWorks through a contract with the city. On an annual basis, the city will budget an operating investment for the nearly 10-year-old building, with the 2019 amount coming to $450,000.

The facility includes a 4,373-seat arena with attached conference space and is home to the BSU men's and women's hockey teams. Along with the operating investment, the Sanford Center is also in need of annual capital maintenance, which can average $750,000. In 2020, the city requested the aforementioned sales tax from the Legislature to also help with the Sanford Center maintenance costs.

Along with these two subjects, Elliot said he also wants to work on finding solutions for housing and homelessness in Bemidji.

Also running for the position of mayor is current Ward 1 Council member Michael Meehlhause and LaValley Industries CFO Jorge Prince.