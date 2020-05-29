BEMIDJI -- Steve Jones vacated the Bemidji Community Development Director position last month and for the time being, the city is going to keep it open.

"We're not going to be rehiring for that position right now," said Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews. "We have a hiring freeze in the city right now because of COVID-19, just to be conservative. As we look at our budget for 2021, we're going to discuss as a city what makes sense for staffing as far as new hires. But I'm not expecting it in 2021."

Jones was brought into the role in summer 2019 and held the position for 10 months. He came into the position with 20 years of experience from when he worked for the city of Montevideo.

The city did have a community development director in the past, but it was eliminated in 2009. The position was brought back last year -- in an expanded role -- with Jones overseeing the building department and planning staff.

"We have a need to glue together the components of economic development in Bemidji, from the front end to land sales, planning, permitting and construction," Mathews said. "That person was needed because we wanted that to be a smooth process."

Until the position is reestablished, Mathews said he will be taking on the duties of the position, which he was already doing somewhat before Jones started.

Mathews said that Jones' time with the city did show why the role is necessary. In his time here, Jones wrote grants, did surveys with businesses about their experiences with planning and zoning, met with landlord associations and assessed economic development.

"Steve did a phenomenal job in his time here, but COVID-19 pulled him home, as he took a job to be closer to his family," Mathews said. "But, I think the city got a good sense of what this position can do for the community. We're not sure what we're going to do in the future with it, whether it's going to be a reinstatement of a community development director, or maybe we go with an assistant city manager."