That was what Bemidji resident Crystal Hegg and her family had to deal with at her home after a construction project broke a water main in the city's Nymore area.

Last year, Reierson Construction was working on a project at the corner of Second Street and Pershing Avenue. Along with working on the road's surface, the project also included replacing old sanitary sewer and water infrastructure.

On May 16, 2019 -- in the process of excavating the area around the two lines -- the water main broke, filling the hole in the road rapidly. The water soon reached street level and began to flood homes.

In total, 14 homes were impacted, and in the year since, there's been a back and forth of who's responsible and legal action filed.

Hegg, who has lived at her home on the corner of Second Street and Scott Avenue for 22 years, wasn't home when the main initially broke just a block away. Instead, she arrived about 15 minutes after.

"I noticed they were frantic and running down the street," Hegg said. "I went inside and all I heard was the gushing water. When I went to the top of the stairs, since it's split level, I could see into the open bathroom, and it was just brown water everywhere."

As it had already been some time since the break happened, the water was up to Hegg's ankles when she went downstairs.

"We were just stunned and at a loss of what to do, because now it's not just that there was water, it was the fact that we couldn't be in the house, because there's bacteria in the water," Hegg said. "We had to figure out what we could do quickly because our kids still had two to three weeks of school left."

The ensuing days were surreal, said Hegg, as the family bought new clothes and stayed at a hotel. What they didn't expect, though, was how long the process would take.

"I had no idea it would drag out this long, and that nobody would care at all," Hegg said. "We were contacted by an insurance adjuster from the state that called us on the city's behalf. There was initial coverage a couple of weeks in, but we had determined that the city wasn't going to organize any kind of cleanup. We were on our own."

Because of cleanup costs, the Hegg's decided to start work themselves. Their entire downstairs had to be gutted with nearly 90% of what her children owned having to be thrown out.

"I had it in the back of my head that the investigation would be done by the time everything was out, and we could fix things," Hegg said. "Then, in the middle of gutting and throwing out things, that's when the insurance adjuster called me and said the city's not liable and we'd have to take it up with the construction company."

In a letter to residents following the break, legal representation from Reierson Construction said that after an initial investigation was completed, they determined the company doesn't have "any legal liability."

"We started calling the construction company, but they didn't respond," Hegg said. "Our insurance did help us connect with them, but the message was, 'we didn't do it, talk to the city,' and the city said 'no, not our fault, talk to them.'"

Becoming a legal situation

According to Bemidji City Attorney Alan Felix, residents who were impacted by the accident were contacted by an adjuster with the League of Minnesota Cities when some of the first claims were filed. The city, though, found Reierson Construction responsible.

"In a contract, they are responsible for the construction, methods and means with which they do it," Felix said. "We require they have general liability insurance to cover things like this happening, as we're not doing the construction. We put that responsibility on the contractor."

Felix said a group of residents, with their insurance company, eventually sued Reierson Construction in December. In turn, the company brought the city in on a third party complaint. As a result, in the original action Reierson Construction is listed as a defendant, but in the second action, they're the plaintiff.

There have been two other lawsuits filed since, with at least five residents involved in total. All three of the suits have been consolidated into one action, and the process is now entering the discovery phase.

"As the court rules provide, after paperwork is filed, the parties go through a discovery stage, seeking information from each other about the case and each party's position," said Shelley Ryan, an attorney for the firm Hoff Barry representing the city in the matter. "In this case, we've just begun exchanging documents."

"In most times, there will usually be some attempt to mediate, typically where it's the end of the road before trial and the parties agree to sit down and see if there's a possible settlement," Felix said. "We haven't gotten that far yet, but with this thing, you're looking into 2021 for any trial date. But we'll have some milestones before that date."

After the discovery phase, Felix said it is possible to move for what's called a summary judgement, where a party says the facts are undisputed and a judgement can come from the court without having to go any further.

"There, the judge makes the decision," Felix said. "If there's no such motion, or if it's not determined by a judge, it will go to trial, and it would be a jury trial."

While Hegg said she's aware of the lawsuits made by her neighbors, she noted that it's been several months since she's heard any updates. In Hegg's opinion, the party responsible isn't what's important, as her home needs between $30,000 and $50,000 in repairs, according to estimates.

"Ultimately, to me, I don't care who's at fault," Hegg said. "If they drag it out long enough, we might forget it, and if it was just minor damage, we might have. But, we're stuck in a half finished house and we don't know when we'll be able to repair it. Never in my mind did I think a year later, it would still be this damaged with no end in sight."

Attempts to reach legal representatives for Reierson Construction were unsuccessful.