MINNEAPOLIS — Blocks away from the shattered storefronts and clouds of chemical irritants was a different scene on Thursday, May 28: On the corner of the Powderhorn neighborhood's 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where just three days prior George Floyd was choked by a Minneapolis Police officer, community members gathered to peacefully protest Floyd's death and honor his life.

On the sidewalk, a pile of signs, flowers, candles and balloons paid homage to Floyd. A clothing line hung from a telephone pole, offering free home-made masks to demonstrators amid the coronavirus pandemic. Artists painted a colorful mural of Floyd, surrounded by a sunflower and blue skies.

Maria Javier and Niko Alexander paint a portrait of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Maria Javier and Niko Alexander paint a portrait of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service

Bystander video captured the last moments of Floyd's life Monday, as a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes and Floyd, who was black, repeated "I can't breathe" until he fell still. The scene mirrored that of Eric Garner, who cried the same words while in a New York police officer's chokehold in 2014 before he, too died.

Garner's mother Gwen Carr made an appearance at 38th and Chicago on Thursday, telling the crowd circled around her that watching Floyd perish "is just opening up our old wounds, and pouring salt in them." Six years after her son died, she said "the police officers keep coming into our neighborhoods."

"They brutalize. They terrorize. They murder our children," she said.

But she urged the community to resist violence. Instead, she encouraged onlookers to voice their frustration at the ballot box.

Zhanise Brown of Minneapolis stands on a table above the crowd at a Thursday, May 28, 2020 demonstration in memory of George Floyd in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Zhanise Brown of Minneapolis stands on a table above the crowd at a Thursday, May 28, 2020 demonstration in memory of George Floyd in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton also made an appearance. He called for the prompt arrest and charging of officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck Monday, as well as the three other officers present who did not intervene. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has also called for Chauvin's arrest, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says there is more investigating to be done first.

Though the scene in Powderhorn was peaceful, Sharpton said "we understand the outrage, and that the nearby looting and riots are "the unheard speaking." He said the city is reeling after seeing Floyd's death because "this is not the first time."

As Minneapolis residents mourn and protest the death of George Floyd in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, home-made masks were available in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
As Minneapolis residents mourn and protest the death of George Floyd in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, home-made masks were available in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service

"When I got here, someone said to me, ‘Are you going to address the violence?’" Sharpton said. "The violence I’m addressing is how a man could hold a man down with a knee on his neck for nine minutes. That’s when the violence started. The violence started on this corner."

Pastor Curtis Farrar, who preaches at World Outreach for Christ Church, said the black community has a tumultuous relationship with the police, but that Chauvin's actions aren't representative of law enforcement as a whole. For example, he pointed to bicycles purchased for neighborhood youth by the city police last year.

Demonstrators have placed balloons, flowers, signs and candles the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd, who died on Monday, May 25, 2020 following a police incident. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Demonstrators have placed balloons, flowers, signs and candles the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd, who died on Monday, May 25, 2020 following a police incident. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service

But Farrar said that doesn't mean Chauvin is exonerated for what happened Monday. What the community would consider justice, Farrar said, would be for the legal system to not grant Chauvin any special privilege for his status as a police officer.

"They're supposed to be our example of what a good citizen really is," he said. "They are supposed to protect and serve."

Maria Javier and Niko Alexander paint a portrait of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
1 / 32
Maria Javier and Niko Alexander paint a portrait of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
2 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
3 / 32
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
As Minneapolis residents mourn and protest the death of George Floyd in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, home-made masks were available in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
4 / 32
As Minneapolis residents mourn and protest the death of George Floyd in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, home-made masks were available in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
5 / 32
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person stands on a burned-out car near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
6 / 32
A person stands on a burned-out car near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
A demonstrator on Thursday, May 28, 2020 lays flowers on a memorial for George Floyd on the Minneapolis street corner where a police officer knelt on his neck Monday night. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
7 / 32
A demonstrator on Thursday, May 28, 2020 lays flowers on a memorial for George Floyd on the Minneapolis street corner where a police officer knelt on his neck Monday night. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Zhanise Brown of Minneapolis stands on a table above the crowd at a Thursday, May 28, 2020 demonstration in memory of George Floyd in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
8 / 32
Zhanise Brown of Minneapolis stands on a table above the crowd at a Thursday, May 28, 2020 demonstration in memory of George Floyd in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
A protester throws a gas canister back toward Minneapolis Police after police responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
9 / 32
A protester throws a gas canister back toward Minneapolis Police after police responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Demonstrators have placed balloons, flowers, signs and candles the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd, who died on Monday, May 25, 2020 following a police incident. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
10 / 32
Demonstrators have placed balloons, flowers, signs and candles the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd, who died on Monday, May 25, 2020 following a police incident. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
11 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person accused of a stabbing is kept secure by a person with a handgun as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
12 / 32
A person accused of a stabbing is kept secure by a person with a handgun as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police respond to an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
13 / 32
Minneapolis Police respond to an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police take into custody a person accused of stabbing another as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
14 / 32
Minneapolis Police take into custody a person accused of stabbing another as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
15 / 32
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
16 / 32
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people, who appeared to be injured, for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
17 / 32
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people, who appeared to be injured, for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
18 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
19 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
20 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Pastor Jeff Nehrbass, of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, grills brats to give away for free as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
21 / 32
Pastor Jeff Nehrbass, of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, grills brats to give away for free as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
22 / 32
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
23 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
24 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Free brats are handed out as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
25 / 32
Free brats are handed out as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person stands on a burned out car near the near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
26 / 32
A person stands on a burned out car near the near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
27 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
28 / 32
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
29 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
30 / 32
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Windows are boarded up as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
31 / 32
Windows are boarded up as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
32 / 32
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)