BEMIDJI -- With restaurants set to serve customers at a limited capacity next week -- as a result of changes to Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders -- the city of Bemidji is working with businesses to make sure there's enough room for patrons.

On May 20, Walz announced that restaurants and bars will be able to reopen on June 1, but only in outdoor areas. Following the announcement, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Natural Resources released guidelines, such as requiring tables to be six feet apart, setting a maximum capacity of 50, and limiting dining parties to four, unless it's a family, which can be a group of six.

Additionally, DEED is requiring reservations for businesses that reopen, and workers at the establishments must wear masks or face shields.

In response to the upcoming rule changes, the Bemidji Public Affairs Committee met Tuesday and discussed options the city can take in expanding outdoor space businesses can use.

One proposal shared at the meeting was to allow businesses to expand their use of right-of-way through Oct. 1. As part of the proposal, city sidewalk permits would be issued with no fee.

The committee also learned about a proposal to allow an expansion of on-premise alcohol sales, also through Oct. 1. As part of the process, the city clerk will work with the state and all alcohol establishments to either create or expand their outdoor space.

"My sense is that the staff can approve some of the plans administratively and the only thing that has to come to council on Friday is if you have to serve alcohol out in an expanded dining space," said Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht.

On Friday, the Bemidji City Council is scheduled to meet for a special meeting to allow businesses to serve alcohol.

Also discussed Tuesday was the idea of potentially closing, and/or making some of the downtown streets in Bemidji one-way. However, a consensus on how best to do so couldn't be reached and required more input.

"I think what would work best for the council and staff is if businesses would visit together and come up with a plan," Albrecht said. "I'd like to see us take a first step, I'm not sure we have to close streets or do one-ways the first week. Let's take a first step, expand into some of the parking, and have businesses work together on what works best for them. You tell us what makes sense for you, and we'll work on getting that done."

As part of her comments, Albrecht said businesses should have applications to serve alcohol in by the end of business hours on Thursday, which can then be reviewed and approved by the council on Friday.