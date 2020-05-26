In a Tuesday, May 26, news release, the party announced its roster of convention speakers, which includes Biden, the Democrats' 2020 presumptive presidential nominee, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representatives Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar and more.

The party is meeting virtually on Saturday and Sunday in light of the coronavirus pandemic and is set to endorse a candidate for U.S. Senate, as well as elect a national delegate and nominate a presidential elector, plus alternates. Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in Tuesday's release that Saturday's convention kicks off "one of the most important campaign seasons in our state’s history."

"The DFL Party has a terrific slate of candidates running under our banner, a dedicated team of volunteers, and a track record of fighting for Minnesotans’ health, security, and economic opportunity," Martin said. "The values that bring Minnesota Together — security, opportunity, and community — are at the core of the DFL Party and will help propel us to victory in November.”

The Minnesota Republican Party has yet to announce a rescheduled date for its virtual convention, after technical disruptions possibly from a suspected cyber attack halted its convention earlier this month.