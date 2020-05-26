BEMIDJI -- Jaime Thibodeaux is a big believer in contributing to the greater good, volunteerism and public service. Starting in 2021, she's hoping to do the latter.

At the end of last week, Thibodeaux, a 38-year-old ecologist, filed to run in the Bemidji Ward 2 special election set for Aug. 11. The seat became open in January when former Council member Mike Beard announced his resignation from the position, citing health reasons. Beard was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Thibodeaux in that election 397-356.

In 2020, Thibodeaux said people encouraged her to run in the Ward again.

"The people who are asking me to run want someone who can speak to the needs of those who live here," Thibodeaux said. "Ward 2 has a lot of low-income housing, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There aren't many people who can run."

If elected, Thibodeaux said one of her main priorities would be improving the city's infrastructure for tomorrow and beyond.

"I'm an environmental ecologist and deal with large infrastructure planning projects with other communities," Thibodeaux siad. "That's trained me to be a strategic thinker. I'd like to use those skills for Bemidji. Some of the problems that have come up now with our water infrastructure, we could have anticipated a little better. I'd like to see us start thinking holistically about our infrastructure."

Along with her career experience, Thibodeaux has a master's degree in biology from BSU and an undergraduate degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin.