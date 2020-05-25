ST. PAUL — The Minnesota DFL Party announced its endorsements for U.S. House of Representatives races Sunday evening, May 24.

The candidates won endorsement by collecting more than 60% of delegates to the DFL's virtual convention. Voting took place from May 16 to 23.

Five incumbents earned endorsements, while the endorsements in the first, sixth and eighth district will attempt to unseat Republican challengers. The DFL's endorsements are as follows:

1st Congressional District: Dan Feehan

2nd Congressional District: Rep. Angie Craig

3rd Congressional District: Rep. Dean Phillips

4th Congressional District: Rep. Betty McCollum

5th Congressional District: Rep. Ilhan Omar

6th Congressional District: Tawnja Zahradka

7th Congressional District: Rep. Collin Peterson

8th Congressional District: Quinn Nystrom

The candidates will address the public at the DFL's convention, scheduled to take place Sunday, May 31, beginning at 3 p.m. Viewers can watch the convention on the party's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“The Minnesota DFL Party has endorsed a talented and diverse array of candidates for the United States House of Representatives," Chairman Ken Martin said via news release. "By fielding a slate of candidates with experience, name recognition, and records of standing up and advocating for the people of Minnesota, the DFL Party is well-positioned to build on the gains we made in 2018."