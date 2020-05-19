BEMIDJI -- The filing period where 2020 hopefuls will make their runs for office official is underway and will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

In Bemidji candidate filings will be accepted in-person, via a drop box, at curbside, by mail, fax and email. Additional questions for the filing process can be directed to Bemidji City Clerk Michelle Miller at michelle.miller@ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 759-3570. More information can also be found on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us .

The city will have a total of five elections this year, with one in August and four in November. This election cycle includes the position of mayor, as well as Wards 1, 3 and 5. Incumbents in those seats are Mayor Rita Albrecht, Michael Meehlhause of Ward 1, Ron Johnson of Ward 3 and Nancy Erickson of Ward 5.

While those races will be settled in November, the city will hold an earlier, special election in August for Ward 2. The seat opened after Michael Beard, who won the Ward in 2018, resigned because of health reasons.

The special election's filing period is also open until June 2.

At the county level, three of the five commissioner seats on the Beltrami board will be up for an election in Districts 2, 4 and 5. The incumbents are Reed Olson in District 2, Tim Sumner in District 4 and Jim Lucachick in District 5. Olson has already indicated he will run for another term.