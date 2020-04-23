ST. PAUL — Dozens of Republican state legislators have cosigned a letter to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison seeking clarification on how he plans to enforce coronavirus emergency executive orders against small business owners.

Under Gov. Tim Walz's newly relaxed emergency orders, Minnesotans will be able to gather in groups of 10 or fewer, and nonessential small retailers will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity starting on Monday, May 18. Dine in restaurants, bars, salons, theaters and gyms will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

In a Sunday news release, Republican legislators questioned if and how Ellison will enforce Walz's orders against small business owners if they choose to reopen earlier than they are allowed. Under his enforcement authority, Ellison — as well as city and county attorneys — could fine business owners up to $25,000 if they reopen earlier than allowed. A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said that as of Sunday, Ellison has not issued any fines to any businesses for violating Walz's orders since they were put in place in March.

The legislators said that small businesses are facing economic hardship, potentially permanent closure, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting executive orders, which were intended to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Some rural business owners "can no longer wait" and plan to reopen early with safety precautions in place. If they do reopen early, the potential fines would be extra burdensome in already hard times, they said.

Pressed for further clarification on alleged threats of Ellison's office, a spokesperson for Republican lawmakers pointed to local news reports of a St. Cloud bar owner, who planned to reopen his six locations starting Monday despite Walz's executive orders. The bar owner told radio station KNSI that after announcing his plans to reopen, Ellison's office called him threatening to issue fines.

Following Walz's initial extension of the state's stay at home order (which lifts Monday) in April, Ellison urged nonexempted business owners to comply with the order voluntarily.

"If there are nonexempted businesses that do not comply with the order, however, I will use the full enforcement power that the Order extends to my office to ensure that they do," Ellison said in an April 8 news release.

In the letter to Ellison, the legislators wrote, "At a time when the federal government is trying desperately to help our businesses, it appears our Attorney General's office is threatening to keep them down."

The legislators then threatened to cut funding from the Attorney General's Office in future budget cycles, if Ellison indeed fines small business owners.

"If true, that is certainly within your jurisdiction," they continued. "And as state lawmakers, it is also within our jurisdiction to keep tabs on the fines you place on the rural business owners who are facing bankruptcy, and to remember that amount the next time we are setting a budget for the Attorney General's Office."

The legislators in their letter noted that rural counties are being held to the same safety standards as the seven county metro, which has the greatest concentration of detected coronavirus cases.