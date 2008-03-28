ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate late Saturday evening voted 34-33 to alter and advance state worker contracts, setting up a conflict at the Capitol with hours left in the legislative session.

The employee agreements were negotiated last year and were set to give roughly 50,000 state workers a 2.25% salary increase beginning last year and a 2.5% increase beginning in July.

But after the coronavirus pandemic took a $4 billion bite out of the state's projected budget, Senate Republicans argued the state should wait to provide the 2.5% salary increase until Minnesota's budget outlook appeared a little brighter. It wasn't clear that the Legislature had the authority to reopen the agreements between the Walz administration and 11 labor unions representing state employees.

The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the contracts earlier this week and Gov. Tim Walz said he had no plan to renegotiate the state employee agreements.

Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, brought the proposal to allow the first set of raises to be paid out but to wait until next summer to possibly pay the second set retroactively if the state reports a budget surplus. State budget officials earlier this month projected that Minnesota faces a $2.4 billion budget deficit largely due to the pandemic and state actions to curb its spread.

“The whole state of Minnesota is hurting right now,” Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, said in a news release. “There are 650,000 people unemployed across the state, businesses are closing for good, and people are losing their livelihoods every day. The bill today is fair to every Minnesotan, both state employees and the taxpayers.”

Without an up or down vote on the contracts, state labor agreements would revert to previous contracts and would mean a pay cut for state employees along with potential confusion around health benefits, which were altered as part of the agreement.

Several state employees on Saturday asked the Senate to approve the contracts as is. They said they'd been asked to work harder than ever due to the pandemic and deserved to be compensated accordingly.

And Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers agreed that the Legislature should respect the contracts that were negotiated in good faith.

“I’m disappointed that in a time when Minnesotans across the state are stepping up to help their communities during a time of so much uncertainty, Republicans have failed to pass meaningful legislation that would help people in every corner of the state. Minnesotans expect better from their elected officials," Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, D-Woodbury, said.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the plan to conditionally approve the contracts would prevent pay cuts and limit state spending if the budget remains in rough shape.

“State employees are not at fault here. We’re just trying to make the best of what could be a disastrous situation: either face a very harsh pay cut, or layoffs at the state to manage a deficit," he said. "Today’s modified ratification is the commonsense, fair solution for every Minnesotan.”

Gazelka earlier on Saturday told reporters that the revised contracts could be a bargaining chip for the Senate majority in approving a larger bonding bill. A $2 billion proposal came up short of a three-fifths majority needed to pass it through the DFL-led House. And the Senate GOP put up a $998 million proposal Saturday.

But House DFL leaders said the contracts shouldn't become part of the bargain over an unrelated issue.

Lawmakers have until midnight Sunday to take votes on the contracts, a bonding bill and numerous other priorities before their deadline for the 2020 legislative session runs out.