ST. PAUL -- The state Legislature is moving forward with a bill that could help address a months-long backlog of Minnesotans hoping to take their behind-the-wheel drivers license exams, which has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, May 15, the Minnesota Senate passed Senate File 3226, which if passed, will allow third parties to administer the tests to Minnesotans who have completed their required written driver's test and supervised practice hours. Primary author Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, said the bill is aimed to address a backlog of 111,000 Minnesotans on the state Driver and Vehicle Services' waiting list to take their exams this year.

Housley has heard from constituents who have waited for months to take their exams, she said. And if they don't pass the first time, their name goes back into the pile to wait even longer.

Though the long wait times have been exacerbated by coronavirus-related closures, the long wait times have pre-dated the pandemic, Housley said. By allowing third-party administrators to conduct the exams, she said it will lighten the load on DVS and help Minnesotans get their licenses sooner.

Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, offered another solution: Similar to other states facing similar testing backlogs, what if Minnesota granted temporary licenses to those who had completed their training hours and written exams, and could take their behind-the-wheel exam within one year? His colleagues disagreed: Sen. Scott Dibble, D-Minneapolis, said according to the state, 40% of exam-takers fail on their first try. Allowing those drivers on the road without a behind-the-wheel exam would be dangerous, he said. Howe ultimately withdrew his amendment.

Senate Democrats did have one concern with Housley's bill: There is no limit in the bill for how much third parties could charge to administer the driving exams. Sen. Matt Little, D-Lakeville, said a pay-to-play -- or test -- scenario could emerge, with teens from wealthier homes having greater access to the exams than those who come from lower income homes. He said he wanted to be sure Minnesotans from all socioeconomic backgrounds could access the additional testing locations.

Little proposed an amendment to cap third-party test fees at $75, but it was ultimately defeated. Housley and her Republican colleagues said under a free market, third parties will have to keep prices low in order to compete with the state, who administers the tests for free. And with the additional third-party test sites, Housley said DVS wait times should shorten dramatically.

The bill passed the Senate 37-30 and now moves to the House.