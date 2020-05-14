ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 19, and on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

As of May 15, 683 deaths have been reported in the state.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.