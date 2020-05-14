ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) announced Friday afternoon that DVS offices and exam stations will reopen Tuesday, May 19.

The DPS-DVS is reopening 16 exam stations and extending hours of operation at each location to offer dedicated time for road retests. The locations are: St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont (road test only, opening May 26), Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

The DPS-DVS is also rescheduling the more than 12,000 class D road tests canceled while exam stations were closed. The department is emailing rescheduling instructions to those who had an exam canceled.

Offices will be implementing numerous guidelines in accordance with state and federal recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Over 110,000 drivers licenses or ID card expired during the Stay at Home Order, but expiration dates have been extended until two months after the peacetime emergence declaration ends.

For a full list of offices and services, visit the DVS locations website.