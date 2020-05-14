BEMIDJI -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis visited Bemidji on Friday to speak with business owners and learn about their hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was attended by about 10 local citizens, who expressed concerns about their businesses to the candidate, as well as worries about the inability to assemble for religious purposes. In his comments to the group, Lewis said the state should have more faith in its business owners and allow for a reopening.

"There is no reason we can't trust Minnesota business men and women, and the markets, to handle this," Lewis said. "People can open a restaurant and implement a policy where they take a guest's temperature before they sit down. Or say we will mandate masks or not mandate masks. If I come in as a customer, I can ask what your policy is. The market will work. People will decide on why to frequent your business and why they don't."

Later in the event, Lewis also discussed the potential risks of not reopening the economy soon enough.

"If we don't do something soon, it will be an economic calamity like we've never seen," Lewis said. "Even if you can open on June 1, which isn't a given, there's damage that's already been done."

Lewis is a former radio host who served a term in the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota's second district. He won the seat in 2016, but was defeated in his 2018 reelection bid by Rep. Angie Craig.

In November, Lewis is looking to face Sen. Tina Smith. Smith was appointed by former Gov. Mark Dayton, and then won the 2018 election to hold onto the seat, defeating state Sen. Karin Housley.

Before November, Lewis will face Rob Barrett Jr., Christopher Chamberlin, Forest Hyatt and Theron Preston in the August primary for the Republican nomination.