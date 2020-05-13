Olson made the announcement in a release on Thursday that he will run in the November election to serve a district that includes much of the city of Bemidji, as well as Eckles Township. Olson was first elected in 2016, defeating incumbent Joe Vene.

Outside of county government, Olson owns the local Wild Hare Bistro and is executive director of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless. Before serving in county government, Olson was a member of the Bemidji City Council.

The release said that Olson will "continue to work on the important issues facing Beltrami County, such as ensuring healthy forests and healthy lakes, which underpin our tourism and wood products industries."