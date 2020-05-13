BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsed three candidates in the Legislature District 2 who are hoping to unseat incumbents in November.

Earning the endorsement for Senate District 2 was Leonard Alan Roy. In a press release, Roy said he was honored and humbled by the endorsement.

"I look forward to running a positive campaign through November," Roy said in the release. "I believe now is the time to bring people together for positive change. Working on public health issues and the economy will be incredibly important with the current pandemic."

Roy is currently the secretary and treasurer for the White Earth Nation, where he is also a resident. In the 2020 election, Roy will face Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, who defeated incumbent Rod Skoe in 2016 for the seat.

For the House 2A race, the DFL endorsed Jeremiah Liend, a Turtle River resident who works remotely for the California-based company Complete Solar. Liend will face Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, in November, who defeated Michael Northbird in 2018 to earn a second term.

In House District 2B, the DFL endorsed David Suby, a resident of the Detroit Lakes area. Suby formerly operated David Suby Concrete Construction Co. in Fargo for 43 years before retiring and moving to Minnesota.

Suby will face Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston in November, who earned reelection after defeating Karen Branden in 2018.