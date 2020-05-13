ST. PAUL — With the clock ticking for Minnesota lawmakers to get their work done, a legislative committee on Thursday, May 14, advanced a bill that would establish a $50 million community grant program to provide aid to individuals harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

House File 4611 author Rep. Aisha Gomez, D-Minneapolis, said the bill is to help those who have "slipped through the cracks" of other government aid programs, such as undocumented, tipped wage and "other 'non-traditional' workers." More than 70 community organizations in Minnesota support the bill.

"These workers have been equally impacted by the pandemic, yet their plight has been largely ignored, and government aid has been extremely limited," Gomez said following the House Ways and Means Committee's vote of approval. "It is critical that we stick to our values and stand by the most vulnerable during this crisis.”

If passed, HF 4611 would appropriate $50 million to the state Department of Human Services, which would then distribute grants of up to $1,500 each to Minnesotans who are otherwise ineligible for unemployment benefits or stimulus money or whose usual tip wages are not made up for in full via unemployment benefits. Community organizations would help determine which individuals qualify, and DHS would prioritize organizations helping "culturally specific populations."

House Ways and Means also on Thursday passed House File 4673, which establishes a formula to distribute $667 million in federal relief dollars throughout Minnesota local governments to offset coronavirus-related costs, such as virus testing, job training for newly unemployed residents, assistance for farmers facing coronavirus-related livestock disruptions, costs related to ceasing evictions and more.

After some disagreement between the Democratically-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate on how to fairly distribute the funds between the metro and greater Minnesota, House Ways and Means passed the bill unanimously.

Both bills still require passage in both the House and Senate before reaching the governor's desk for signage.