ST. PAUL — Secretary of State Steve Simon is calling on all eligible Minnesota voters to apply for their absentee ballots using the online absentee ballot request tool , which opened Wednesday, May 13.

The tool allows registered voters to request their ballot be sent to them by mail for the Aug. 11 statewide primary and the Nov. 3 general election.

"We need to treat the upcoming statewide elections as a public health issue," Simon said in a press release. "To slow the spread of COVID-19 we need to reduce large gatherings, including at polling places. I’m challenging all eligible Minnesota voters to cast their vote from the safety of their home. In the face of this pandemic, it is the right thing to do to protect Minnesotans who are most at risk — and the people who care for them. Fortunately, it’s very easy to do."