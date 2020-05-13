ST. PAUL — The largest lake in Minneapolis will retain the name given to it in 2018, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, May 13.

Its official name will continue to be Lake Bde Maka Ska, the Dakota language name first given to it and restored two years ago by a state Department of Natural Resources order. Wednesday's decision marks the latest episode in a saga that has stirred controversy among the Minnesotans who prefer the official name it went by for much of their lives: Lake Calhoun.

The prior name had been objected to because 19th-century U.S. Senator of South Carolina and Vice President John C. Calhoun, after whom the lake was rechristened, had defended black slavery and laws targeting Native Americans. Nonetheless, the Save Lake Calhoun group in 2018 filed a lawsuit seeking to undo the name-changing order, saying the office of the DNR commissioner lacked the authority to issue it.

A state law prohibiting local units of government from relabeling lakes whose names have been used for more than 40 years was cited as proof. And while the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board had earlier sought to change the lake's name by itself — which would have still required DNR approval — the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners later passed a resolution urging the DNR commissioner to use their power to do so instead.

A district court had earlier found in the save-the-name group's favor, but the DNR sought and was granted a review by the state Supreme Court, which on Wednesday found the process of renaming to be sufficient. Member justices wrote Wednesday that the 40-year limit does not apply to the DNR commissioner.

In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who represented the DNR in the case, hailed the decision as a blow to the legacy of "slavery and genocide."

"The people of Minneapolis and the DNR commissioner chose to remove Calhoun’s name from the lake to alleviate the pain of that history and celebrate instead the dignity of those who originally named the lake," he said.