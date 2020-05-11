ST. PAUL — The Minnesota National Guard will conduct another round of commemorative flyovers this week in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, the Guard announced Monday, May 11.

The flights will be the second military service branch tribute to those working on the frontlines of coronavirus pandemic in as many weeks. They had earlier been planned as training missions.

Similar spectacles unfolded elsewhere in the U.S. last week as part of a nationwide effort to boost morale and honor essential service workers in fields ranging from health care to customer service. Workers in those fields have in many cases been working since COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, first started to spread and shut down businesses.

"Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning," Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, said in a statement.

Taking part in the flights will be F-16 fighter jets and C-130 transport planes from the Guard's 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Fort Snelling. Also taking part will be the Air Force Reserve's 934th Airlift Wing, which is based at the joint station in the Twin Cities area.

According to a Guard news release, the flight path for the flyovers will reach Albert Lea, Alexandria, Baudette, Bemidji, Big Fork, Blue Earth, Burnsville, Cloquet, Cook, Crosby, Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Edina, Ely, Fergus Falls, Grand Marais, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Hibbing, International Falls, Jackson, Luverne, Mankato, Marshall, Moorhead, New Prague, New Ulm, Northfield, Redwood Falls, Rochester, Roseau, Shakopee, Silver Bay, Thief River Falls, Two Harbors, Virginia and Worthington in Minnesota, as well as Ashland, Bayfield, and Superior in Wisconsin.